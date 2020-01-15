Renewed appeal from police as more north-east homes broken into

More homes across the north-east have been broken into with police now treating the incidents as linked.

Four properties in Inverurie, Laurencekirk and Bancory were broken into last week.

Officers have today confirmed a further two properties, one in the Kirkburn area of Laurencekirk and the other in the Stonehaven Road area of Aberdeen, were broken into between Thursday and Monday.

Around £5,000 worth of items including cash and jewellery has been taken.

The six incidents are being treated as linked by Police.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “These two new break-ins follow the previous pattern of taking place during daytime hours and it being jewellery that is stolen. With that in mind, our current line of inquiry is that they are all linked.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who has information about these crimes, whether you have seen anything or anyone out-of-place in the area, or if you’ve come across someone trying to sell quantities of jewellery.

“While we continue our inquiries, I would also urge members of the public to take precautions to secure their homes, such as making sure all entrances and windows are locked, as well as keeping valued possessions out-of-sight.”

Anyone with information should call 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.