Removing P1 class-size cap at Aberdeen schools could save £150,000

Council bosses have proposed removing a voluntary cap on Aberdeen’s primary one class size to save £150,000.

Scottish Government guidelines say primary one classes should not exceed 25 pupils.

However, one of the proposals contained in the budget options suggests removing the “voluntary cap” for primary one classes in the city. The legislation, which came into force in 2011, was said at the time to be an “important stepping stone” to reaching a target of a cap of 18.

Other options put forward by city council officers affecting children include reducing school transport, projected to save around £44,000.

The local authority is also considering reducing education support provision at a cost of £150,000 and reducing education psychologist provision, in a bid to save £200,000.

Councillors will consider the options on Tuesday.