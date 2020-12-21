Remote learning welcomed by Aberdeen teachers’ union

An Aberdeen teachers’ union has welcomed the decision to postpone the return to school after the Christmas holidays and to use remote learning.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that schools would return on January 11, instead of January 5, with online learning in place until January 18.

The first minister said schools would only be open from January 5 for the children of key workers and those deemed most vulnerable.

Ron Constable, joint secretary of Aberdeen EIS (Educational Institute of Scotland) local association, Aberdeen’s largest teacher’s trade union, welcomed the move and called for remote learning to be extended beyond January 18 if necessary.

He said: “In the communities which the schools serve, everything will close down. You’ll only have essential retail outlets, no pubs, no cafes, no restaurants, you won’t be allowed anybody in your house.

“If you go to remote learning, learning at home, you haven’t got this massive movement in the community of children, thousands of children getting from their house to school, you’re not dragging school staff from around Aberdeen and also from Aberdeenshire.

“It seems perfectly reasonable to go through a state of remote learning. It depends what tier we end up in. We’re in tier 4 from Boxing Day. If come January 18 we’re still in tier 4 our position is we should be in remote learning and we should be staying in remote learning until the infection is sufficiently curtailed.”

Councillor Tauqeer Malik said: “This administration supports direct learning at school with remote learning only to be used in extreme circumstances our children deserve the best education possible and that has to be with teachers teaching within a classroom setting.

“The safety of all our children, parents and our teaching and other staff remains a priority and we continue to work with COSLA and the Scottish government to ensure this remains the case.”

Meanwhile, Lib Dems education spokesman, cllr Martin Greig said he sympathised with staff who had to react to the changes at “short notice”.

However, he backed remote learning, saying: “Learning can switch to online. The constant changes in direction is unsettling for pupils.”

Schools in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire started their Christmas break today (Mon) after the term ended on Friday.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire’s education and children’s services committee, said the committee was to meet today (Mon) to confirm arrangements for remote learning, but said plans were in place.

She said: “Because everyone’s broken up, we’d said to all the teachers and the school communities ‘go home and have a nice Christmas break, you’ve worked really hard over the last few months and Christmas is a family time’.

“There are plans, we have got plans. The digital plans are in place, but it’s just trying to make sure now that every child has got access to a computer so they can continue their studies whether at home or at school.

“Back in August we didn’t know whether they were going to go back to school or back to blended learning, so we’d got a two-tier approach. If the children go back to school, or if the children didn’t they’d have to do digital. So there are plans in place.

“I don’t envy the politicians that have to make any of these decisions because it must be terribly, terribly hard. But they have the advice and medical officers’ input so they have to do what they think is right. They’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

“The education and children’s services team will be meeting today – even though some of them are supposed to be on holiday – and they will just sort out the framework of how to move forward and then go back to their holiday.”