Reminder to register for Aberdeen by-election

Residents living in the Torry and Ferryhill areas of Aberdeen are being reminded to sign up to the electoral register to be able to vote in a by-election.

Aberdeen City Council are holding a by-election for the vacant seat in the Torry/Ferryhill ward, which is scheduled to take place on November 21.

The vacancy has arisen following the resignation of councillor Catriona Mackenzie.

Those living in the area have been advised that the deadline for new postal vote applications and changes to existing postal or proxy votes is 5pm on November 6.

For anyone applying to vote by proxy for the first time, they will be able to do so until 5pm on November 13.

Registered postal voters can expect to receive their votes around November 13.

Anyone who thinks they may not be able to return their vote via the post in time is recommended to consider making a proxy application.Anyone who has not received it by November 15, is asked to contact the council’s election office on 01224 523501.

There are currently four elected members for the Torry/Ferryhill ward.

Councillors Yvonne Allan, Christian Allard and Alan Donnelly will continue to serve in their roles.

The ward is one of 13 in the Aberdeen City Council area and there are 45 council seats.