Reminder over survey on proposed north-east cycle route

North-east residents have been reminded to have their say in a survey on the future of a cycle path project.

The Drove Road, the old track which links Pitmedden to Udny Station via the Formartine and Buchan Way, is the subject of efforts to create a dedicated walking anc cycling route.

Currently the path is overgrown and uneven – but now there are plans to improve the route and make it accessible for bikes.

In a statement, Udny Paths Group – which is behind the project – said: “The Drove Road cycle path project is creeping along.

“The remaining landowner we’re negotiating with is asking for a bit more evidence that the path is likely to be used once it’s completed.

“This survey asks about your use of the route over the last year and asks how much you think you’ll use it once it’s made into a proper cycle or walking path.”

The survey closes this weekend.

It can be found at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PH7D9JP