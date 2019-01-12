Reminder that mothballed north-east schools still available

A north-east local authority is reminding residents that two mothballed schools are among those open for applications this month.

Longhaven Primary School and Strachan Primary School are temporarily closed.

For the schools to become operational again, there must be enough pupils on the roll to make educational services viable, and ensure that all pupils receive the curricular requirements expected to be provided by the council.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Officers are currently reviewing the position at Longhaven and Strachan and will consider all available information in planning for the future.”

“The number of applications received in January will form part of this,” he added.

“As these are both rural schools, there is a presumption against closure and Aberdeenshire Council must ensure all other alternatives have been identified and robustly considered prior to undertaking any statutory consultation on this matter.”