Reminder on airport drone restrictions in north-east

A north-east airport has reminded residents with drones of the restrictions around the area.

Aberdeen International Airport issued the warning to anyone who may have received drones as a present, to ensure that they are aware of airfield no-fly zones.

The UK Government introduced a new rule in March this year, which states that no one can fly a drone in any existing aerodrome traffic zone, which extends to a radius of 5km x 1km from the end of each runway, to a height of 2,000 feet above the airfield, as well as around the area of the airport itself.

It is illegal to fly in this area unless you have the prior consent of air traffic control.

A statement from AIA said: “With presents safely being delivered by Santa we hope everyone had a great Christmas.

“If you were lucky enough to get a new drone, we are sure you are looking forward to operating it.

“However, please remember there are restrictions to flying the devices near our airport.

“It is illegal to fly any drone at any time within the restricted zones unless you have permission from air traffic control at the airport.”

For information on the full restrictions on flying drones, visit https://dronesafe.uk/restrictions