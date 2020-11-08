Remembrance Sunday: Aberdeen holds private service in tribute to armed forces

Aberdeen has held a Remembrance service with a difference today in tribute to the armed forces and those who have given their lives for the country.

While normally huge crowds gather in Aberdeen city centre and across the north-east for ceremonies to mark Remembrance Sunday, this year saw smaller, invite-only events held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A service at Remembrance Hall, Aberdeen Art Gallery, today was led by Reverend Ian Murray of the Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting and those in attendance included the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Council co-leaders and group leaders and representatives from the armed forces past and present.

The 20-minute service allowed the small congregation to observe the two-minute silence at 11am before the Lord Provost, on behalf of the people of Aberdeen, laid a wreath at the service.

All other wreaths were laid in advance due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “The Remembrance Service was all the more poignant because so few of us were permitted to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are living in very challenging times right now and it was important that we had an opportunity to reflect.

“Aberdeen has a proud history of support for our armed forces and the act of Remembrance allowed us to mark the sacrifices made by so many during times of conflict and to remember those who have been injured physically and mentally by conflict.”

Wreaths were submitted by groups including Aberdeen Girls Brigade, Airborne Association, Animals of War, Boys Brigade, Brigade of the Gurkhas, British Red Cross, GMB Union, and Merchant Navy Association, among many others.

Wreaths were also submitted by various politicians and community councils.

They will remain in the Remembrance Hall for several weeks in order that they can be viewed by the public.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to visit the Remembrance Hall is advised to check Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening times and any restrictions and protocols that may be in place at the venue.