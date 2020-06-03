‘Relief’ for some as oil rises past $40, but North Sea activity to remain depressed

Oil prices rose past $40 per barrel mark on Tuesday amid speculation that quotas for international production cuts could be kept higher for longer.

Benchmark Brent crude climbed to $40.22 — a near three-month high – prompting an analyst to claim the market was on the “recovery path”.

Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad, said prices were “set for higher levels” if existing output quotas were kept in place by the Opec cartel and Russia.

Prof Alex Kemp, petroleum economist at Aberdeen University, said recent price rises would be “welcome” in the North Sea.