Relief as Covid-19 self-isolation period shortened to 10 days

People identified as close contacts of someone with coronavirus will only have to isolate for 10 days rather than 14.

The change will also apply to those arriving in Scotland from countries not on the “safe” travel list – and means anyone who has isolated for 10 days or more will be able to come out of quarantine on Monday.

Chief medical officers from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales made the announcement after receiving updated clinical advice.

In a joint statement, they said: “Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of Covid as it breaks the chains of transmission.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days.

“People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days.

“People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic. We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate – it will save lives.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said the news was welcome, given increased testing and the availability of a vaccine.

He said: “The change has been agreed by the UK’s chief medical officers, based on strong evidence about greatly reduced chances of transmission after 10 days.

“More tests are also available than when the 14-day self-isolation came in, and vaccine is now being rolled out.

“Self-isolation is still a very important weapon in the fight against the virus.

“But this is the right time for change, for the right reasons, and it will give more certainty for families across the UK, and those returning home for the festive period.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald added: “This move reflects increasing knowledge and understanding of the virus and how to contain it.

“People who have to self-isolate will at least know the period has been reduced as far as the science allows.”