Release date set for movie filmed in north-east town

The release date for a movie filmed in a north-east town has been set.

Run was made in and around Fraserburgh and had its screen debut at Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York last year.

Its Scottish premiere is being held at the Glasgow Film Festival on March 1 and it will be released in cinemas across the UK 12 days later on March 13.

Run tells the story of former boy racer who failed to leave his home town and he believes his son is about to follow the same path.

The story also revolves around the fish processing industry.

It stars Game of Thrones actor Mark Stanley as well as Amy Manson, Marli Siu and Anders Haywood.

Two Bruce Springsteen songs feature on the official soundtrack.

Scott Graham, the film’s writer and director, took inspiration from the New Jersey songwriter and said his music is important to the story.

The 44-year-old grew up in Strichen and Pitmedden and went to Ellon Academy.

He said Springsteen’s music and its themes have as big an impact in Fraserburgh and the wider north-east as they do in the singer’s native United States.

Scott said: “With this film I have tried to re-imagine Springsteen’s songs about families who can’t communicate and history repeating itself as something ultimately uplifting.

“I wanted to show that these themes, expressed so well in American music, literature and film, are as much a part of life in the north-east of Scotland as they are the American Midwest and because some of the men and women who married as teenagers are still together.

“Run is a film that celebrates falling in love in your teens, even if it means you never leave your home town.”

The film is the third feature Scott has made following on from Shell and Iona, which also focus on conflicts between parents and children.

Run got a lot of attention when producers held an open casting call in Aberdeen as they looked for youngsters to land roles.

Producers closed a number of streets around Fraserburgh in April 2018 to allow filming of scenes to take place during the evening. The town’s Shore Street, Smiddyhill Road, Boothby Road and Robbies Road were shut to traffic.