A relaxed ice-skating session is to be held in the Aberdeen Christmas village.

It will be held before the rink is open to the general public tomorrow from 10am.

There will be no music and no fairground rides will be in operation.

The session is being run in conjunction with charity Me Too.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “It is for participants with additional support needs predominately, but anyone is welcome who feels they may benefit from a calmer environment.”

