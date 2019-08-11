Relaxed gymnastic session for north-east kids with additional support needs

A relaxed gymnastics session is to take place for children with additional support needs.

The event is run by charity Me Too! along with Etko Sports Academy in Oldmeldrum.

It will take place on Sunday August 18.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “We will have access to the gymnastics hall, which has a sunken trampoline, sprung floor and bouncy castle.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Me Too! is a free quarterly magazine that collates information on activities for children with additional support needs.

Tickets for the 2pm session that lasts an hour-and-a-half are available online at bit.ly/2GSd46V