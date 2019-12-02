Relaxed event to allow north-east kids with additional support needs to meet Santa

An Aberdeen charity is to host a meet and greet with Santa for children with additional support needs.

Aberdeen-based Me Too has partnered up with Codona’s to organise the “relaxed Santa” event, which encourages anyone who feels they may benefit from a calmer environment to come along and meet Father Christmas in a relaxed atmosphere.

The parent-led charity was founded in 2015 and makes activities more accessible for children with additional support needs through its quarterly magazine, which is distributed to 31,000 readers in the north-east.

The relaxed Santa meet and greet takes place tomorrow from 5-7pm.

Tickets for the event will cost £10 per child, which includes soft play and a present from Santa.

Anyone who requires particular support or adaptations to attend can email phionna@metoomagazine.org