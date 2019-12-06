Rejigged plans for Aberdeen quarry flats include removing entire block and creating new public space

Revised plans to build a 250-home development on the edge of Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry would see the removal of an entire block and a public space created in its place.

Canadian firm Carterra wants to build the one, two and three-bed flats, a gym, public bistro and promenade along the north side of the water-filled hole.

Councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s pre-application forum were given the chance to quiz the applicant on the proposals at a meeting in the city’s Town House yesterday.

The company went back to the drawing board in October, after its previous £68 million scheme for 300 luxury apartments and facilities was thrown out by the council’s planning committee.

Architect Jamie Smiley told councillors they have “knocked out an entire block” and “taken off two entire floors” from the development, after concerns were raised over the size and scale of the buildings in the original application.

In its place, a publicly-accessible “open space” will be created. Mr Smiley added: “There will be a publicly-accessible quarry walk.

“There’s a public bistro which will be another destination that will attract residents, as well as visitors to Aberdeen.

“On a display wall will be the history of the quarry.”

The application is due to come back to a future meeting of the planning committee for councillors to determine.