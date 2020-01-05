Registration opens for north-east charity cycle event

Registration for this year’s Ride the North will open later in the month.

The two-day cycling event, which will begin and end at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, gives riders the chance to pedal 170 miles for charity.

Now cyclists will have the chance to sign up from January 10. Booking will open for two weeks and, if required, places will be allocated by ballot.

Over the past nine years, Ride the North participants have raised a total of £2.1m for charity, with a number of partner charities reserving places for riders who wish to support them.

This year’s partner charities include causes such as Sue Ryder, Maggie’s Centres, HomeStart, Outfit Moray, Alzheimer Scotland, The Sandpiper Trust and Charlie House.

This year’s Ride the North will take place on the weekend of August 28 and 29.

To find out more, visit www.ride-the-north.co.uk