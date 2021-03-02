Regional figures: Case numbers drop to five-month low as 12 more recorded in Grampian

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is cause for optimism as she revealed Covid cases are at a five-month low.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 542 new cases have been recorded across the country in the last 24 hours. Of those 12 are in Grampian.

Across Scotland, 33 people in nine health board areas have died, mostly in the central belt.

None were recorded in Grampian.

Speaking at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said the declining figures showed lockdown measures and vaccinations were working, but urged caution – warning they are still higher than last summer.

She said: “This time last week we were recording an average of 815 cases a day. That has fallen to 657 on average. That’s the lowest level since the first week of October last year.

“We have more reason to be optimistic since any time of autumn last year.

“657 new cases a day is the lowest level for five months, but that’s still 13 times higher than mid-August.

Across the north-east, 155,612 people – 32.1% of the population – have now received their first dose of the vaccine.