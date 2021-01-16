Regional breakdown: Three new deaths in north-east as Scotland records 1,753 new cases

Three more deaths of people with coronavirus from the north-east have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire and one in Aberdeen.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, this raises their case count to 167 and 133 respectively.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the fourth-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 163 newly reported.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 1,753 with 73 deaths recorded – 12 more than yesterday.

There are currently 133 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 12 in intensive care.

Across Scotland, 1,863 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 145 of them are in intensive care.

Read more