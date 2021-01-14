Regional breakdown: Three new deaths in north-east as Scotland records 1,707 new cases

Three more deaths of people with coronavirus from the north and north-east have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire and one in Aberdeen.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, this raises their case count to 165 and 125 respectively.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the third-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 204 newly reported.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 1,707, and 64 deaths were recorded – 15 fewer than yesterday.

There are currently 113 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 15 in intensive care.

Across Scotland, 1,794 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 142 of them are in intensive care.

