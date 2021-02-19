Regional Breakdown: Three more Covid deaths recorded in north-east

Three deaths of people with Covid were reported in the north-east in the last 24 hours, with one each in Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, according to the latest statistics from Public Health Scotland.

Across the NHS Grampian health board region, 28 cases of the coronavirus were identified.

They included 10 in Aberdeen, 15 in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

The number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals continued to fall, from 35 yesterday to 32 today, of whom six are being treated in intensive care.

Of all new tests carried out in Scotland over the last day, 4.4% were found to be positive – below the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

Across the country, 885 new cases of Covid were recorded, and 31 people were recorded as having died with the coronavirus.

Vaccine roll-out continues

A first dose of the Covid vaccine was given to 31,186 people, less than half of the number who received one last Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the smaller numbers this week are due to the level of uptake during the last few weeks and issues with the supply of vaccines.

However, 4,846 people received their second dose, an increase of more than 1,000 people from yesterday and a new record for the country.

