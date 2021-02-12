REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: The north-east records 20 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

NHS Grampian has seen a drop of 25 in newly-reported coronavirus cases since yesterday.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show a further 20 people have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, there were 45 new cases reported to NHS Grampian.

Currently, there are 55 people in hospital, 10 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Four more people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the region to 422.

Covid-19 in Scotland

Across Scotland, 1,472 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 115 of them are in intensive care.

A total of 830 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

There were 19,184 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 5.2% of these were positive.

A further 67 deaths of people with Covid have been registered.

‘Serious thought’ must be given to border checks, says health secretary

The Scottish Government must give “serious thought” to border controls to stop travellers entering Scotland by landing elsewhere in the UK, Jeane Freeman said earlier today.

New quarantine rules in Scotland mean that from Monday, travellers from any country will be forced to self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

In England, only travellers arriving from so-called “red list” countries will need to quarantine, which means someone flying in from elsewhere could land in England and then cross the border into Scotland themselves without the need to self-isolate – and avoiding the £1,750 hotel accommodation fee that goes with it.

Discussions between the two governments are ongoing, but health secretary Jeane Freeman said Scotland may need to look at other options to prevent Covid-19 from being imported into the country.