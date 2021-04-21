Regional breakdown: Scotland distributes more than 50,000 second vaccine doses in 24 hours for first time

More than 50,000 second doses of the Covid vaccine have been issued in Scotland over the last 24 hours – beating the previous daily record by more than 6,000.

There were 50,388 second doses distributed in the past day, with 2,523 first doses as the health service continues to focus on completing the two-stage vaccination for people who have already started it.

Across Scotland, there were 273 new cases of coronavirus – the highest daily increase in a week and almost 100 more cases than were recorded yesterday.

Of those new cases, 19 were reported by NHS Grampian, which is four fewer than yesterday and roughly consistent with the numbers recorded there over the past week.

Nine cases were in Aberdeenshire, six in Moray and four in Aberdeen City.

Hospital figures

There are currently six people in NHS Grampian hospitals with coronavirus, the same figure as the last two days.

Around Scotland, there are 107 people in hospital with Covid, an increase of three from Monday which suggests the rapid decline that began at the start of February is slowing.

Of those 107 patients, 14 are being treated in intensive care.

There was one death in Scotland of a person with Covid in the past 24 hours, which was recorded in East Dunbartonshire.

