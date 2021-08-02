Regional breakdown: Positive Covid cases in Grampian fall by nearly a half in 24 hours

New Covid cases in Grampian have fallen by half in the last 24 hours, the daily figures show.

The Scottish Government’s figures show 799 new cases across the country – the second day in a row that numbers have dropped.

In NHS Grampian, case numbers have dropped by nearly a half since yesterday – with 64 recorded.

Further north, NHS Highland reported 22 new positive cases of the virus, while NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles reported five new cases and three new cases respectively.

NHS Orkney reported none.

Scottish picture

Of the 13,807 tests administered throughout the country, around 6.5% yielded a positive Covid result – which represents an increase from August 1 when around 5.4% of the 21,046 tests conducted were positive.

As of yesterday, 407 people were in hospital with confirmed cases of covid-19, 60 of which are currently receiving intensive care at various units across the country.

Today’s figures represent a small reduction in hospitalised Covid patients, as the Scottish Government reported that 422 people were in hospital with condition over the weekend.

It has also been reported that one person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

With regards to vaccinations, 4,012,496 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,214,801 have received their second dose.

Sneezing could be a Covid symptom – but only if you’re double-jabbed

Nearly two-thirds of Scots have received both doses of Covid jab, and they may now be experiencing different coronavirus symptoms to the unvaccinated.

More than four million people across the world have been using an NHS and Scottish Government-backed app to track their health during the pandemic.

Created by health firm Zoe and King’s College London, it was launched in March 2020 to gather masses of data and support research into Covid-19.

And the team behind it has discovered people are facing different Covid symptoms depending on if they have been double-jabbed or not.

Within unvaccinated people, the study found that the five most common symptoms were a headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever and persistent cough.

A loss of smell ranked as the ninth-most common symptom, while shortness of breath was number 30 on the list.

App users who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine have been reporting fewer symptoms over a shorter period of time – suggesting the jabs have prevented them from having a severe illness.

Those who were double-jabbed many of the top five symptoms remained the same bar the introduction of sneezing.

Now the fourth-most common Covid symptom among those with both jabs, researchers found that a persistent cough had fallen to eighth on the list.