Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian welcome ‘encouraging signs’ in Moray as figures show just six new cases in the north-east

Just six Covid cases have been recorded across the north-east in the latest Scottish Government figures.

Moray, Aberdeen, and Aberdeenshire all recorded two cases in the past 24 hours.

In total, 270 cases were registered across Scotland, with the positivity rate sitting at 1.2%.

Eight patients are in hospital in the NHS Grampian area and there are fewer than five in ICU.

Covid in Moray

Moray has experienced a surge in Covid cases in recent weeks, with the region’s infection rate hitting more than 100 per 100,000 earlier this week.

This has meant that the region may be held in Level 3 of restrictions while the rest of Scotland moves down.

However, with only two Covid cases being registered in Moray today, and the infection rate falling to 57.4, there are hopes this will not last too long.

NHS Grampian has said that early signs are encouraging in the region but warned against complacency as further mobile testing units are deployed.

The health board revealed there have been early signs of improvement, but new outbreaks are now being reported in areas including Lossiemouth, Keith, and Aberlour.

Deputy director of public health at NHS Grampian, Chris Littlejohn said: “We’ve been so encouraged by the response from the community to testing that, at the moment, we’ve no plans to progress to door-to-door testing anywhere in Moray – if that changes we will ensure we communicate it to the community.

“The number of people coming forward for testing has increased and that it was possible the outbreak in Elgin may be starting to plateau – but it could be a further two weeks before figures show real signs of returning to normal and we cannot afford for any complacency at this point.

“One person not self-isolating when asked, one mass gathering, people gathering inside and every other breach of the guidance, has the potential to be the start point of a new cluster, that ultimately means Moray’s rates do not drop to where they are compatible with Level 2 restrictions. So stay patient and keep sticking with it.”

Mobile testing units are being rolled out to Keith, Lossiemouth, and Aberlour to help with the outbreaks.

The number of tests in Moray being undertaken has risen by 400% since the first warnings of rising rates.

Every over 18 in the region is also expected to be offered their vaccine by the end of the month.