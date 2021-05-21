NHS Grampian has recorded only one new positive case in Moray for a second consecutive day.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that restrictions in the region will be eased from midnight, bringing it in line with most of the mainland, which is currently in Level 2.

Latest figures from the Scottish Government show a total of eight people in Grampian have been diagnosed with Covid in the past day – down two from yesterday.

Of those eight cases, five were in Aberdeenshire and two were in Aberdeen City.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,368 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new deaths in Scotland

Across Scotland, no new deaths of people with Covid were reported in the past 24 hours, making today the seventh consecutive day without any virus deaths in the country.

A further 411 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid in the past day.

This is 1.9% of the overall 23,508 coronavirus tests that have been carried out since yesterday.

There are currently 81 people in Scottish hospitals with the virus, of which four are being treated in intensive care.

Vaccine Rollout

As of today, 3,082,251 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,769,040 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

