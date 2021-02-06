There have been 33 new coronavirus cases across the north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The latest figures, published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that one further person in the Aberdeen City council area has died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The north-east’s case total now stands at 12,734 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

There were 895 new cases recorded across Scotland, the same figure recorded yesterday.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 185,208, with the new cases representing 5.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,431.

A total of 1,729 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 117 of those in intensive care – six fewer than yesterday.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 786,427 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 10,332 having had both doses required.