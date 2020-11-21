REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One death in Aberdeen as 887 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Scotland over past 24 hours

A further 36 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 887 new cases across the country since Friday.

There have been 3,496 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

Of today’s 37 deaths, one new death has been recorded in Aberdeen.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 87,517, with the new cases representing 5.9% of new tests.

A total of 1,193 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 36 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s case total is now 4,215.