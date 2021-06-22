Regional breakdown: One Covid death in Aberdeen as cases across Scotland almost double in 24 hours

One person from Aberdeen has died of Covid in the last 24, new figures have revealed – as cases across the country continue to rise.

The death in Aberdeen is one of four across Scotland in the past day.

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government show that across Scotland, there were 2167 new cases of coronavirus reported.

That is almost double yesterday’s figure of 1,250 new cases of Covid.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a three-week delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions to allow more people to get vaccinated.

She said: “At the moment, the high number of new Covid cases being recorded is a significant consideration.

“To use the racing analogy, we must not allow the virus to get too far ahead of the vaccines.”

The data show 122 new positive cases of the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area in the last 24 hours, up from 65 yesterday.

Hospital admissions

Eight patients with Covid are being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals today, which is one more than the day before.

In the NHS Highland area, there were 44 new positive cases of the virus recorded in the same period, up from 14 yesterday.

There are currently no patients being treated for Covid in NHS Highland hospitals and it has been that way since April 6.

Furthermore, new Covid cases were recorded in the Western Isles, Orkney or Shetland.

Read more