Regional breakdown: One Covid death in Aberdeen among six recorded across Scotland

One death of a person with Covid-19 has been recorded in Aberdeen in the last 24 hours.

It is the fourth death with Covid recorded in the city in the past month, and one of six across Scotland in the past day.

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government show 43 new positive cases of the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area in the last 24 hours, down from 56 yesterday.

There were also 13 patients with Covid being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals yesterday, which is five fewer than the day before.

Across Scotland, there were 543 new cases of coronavirus reported, following a couple of days where that figure was around 700.

The country’s case positivity rate was 2.4%, which is the same as yesterday.

That rate is currently lower than it has been since October 18 last year.

The number of people in Scottish hospitals with the virus was 296, bringing that number below 300 for the first time since October 6.

Turning to the vaccine roll-out, the record for daily second vaccine doses administered was shattered by more than 2,500.

There were 16,578 second doses given out in the past day, compared to the previous record of 13,984 set yesterday.

This means 279,814 people have been given their second shot, while a total of 2,322,832 have received their first.

