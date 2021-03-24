Regional breakdown: Grampian records highest number of new Covid cases since mid-February

NHS Grampian has recorded its highest daily increase in Covid cases since February 13, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

There were 54 new cases recorded in the health board region in the last 24 hours – almost double yesterday’s total of 28, and the highest number since 57 were reported in the middle of February.

In total there were 19 cases in Aberdeen, 18 in Aberdeenshire and 17 in Moray.

The statistics also show there were 16 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid yesterday – just two more than the day before, but the highest number for a fortnight.

Scotland has recorded its highest number of daily cases for a month with 692, though that figure includes 57 historic cases sent from the NHS Lothian laboratory.

The country’s case positivity rate was 3.1%, continuing more than a month spent within the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

There were further signs of progress in Scotland’s hospitals, where 321 people with the virus were being treated – the lowest number since October 7 – and 31 people were in intensive care – the lowest number since October 8.

In the past 24 hours, the country has set a new record for administering second doses of the vaccine, with 13,581 people receiving theirs.

That beats the previous record by almost 3,000.

A further 34,940 people received their first dose, meaning 2,249,612 people in total have had a single jab and 249,252 have had two.

