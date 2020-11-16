REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: North-east records 33 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

A further 33 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that there have been 717 new cases across the country, and six deaths.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 82,011, with the new cases representing 8.3% of newly-tested individuals.

There have been 3,286 deaths in total.

A total of 1,227 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 98 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 33 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,970.

‘Things are not getting worse for Scotland’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stressed “things are not getting worse for Scotland” despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases.

The Scottish Government will announce the revised tiers of restrictions tomorrow, with Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire widely expected to go up to level four – essentially a full lockdown.

There have been growing concerns Aberdeenshire will be moved into level three following a spike of cases in Buchan at seafood factories and schools.

Such restrictions would mean bars, restaurants and cafes would be forced to close at 6pm, and no alcohol sales permitted.

Scotland’s coronavirus vaccination plans ‘well advanced’

Plans for vaccinating Scots against coronavirus are already “well advanced”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman is expected to make a statement to Holyrood later this week to set out details of a nationwide vaccination programme.

Up to 4.5 million adults across the country could get the injections at a mix of large vaccination centres and smaller, local ones, she said.

© PA

The first minister and the health secretary discussed plans for a mass vaccination campaign at a meeting last week.

It comes as interim data from US firm Moderna suggests its vaccine could prevent 94.5% of people from getting Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, said that vaccine is “in the mix” as part of the UK Government’s supply.

She added Pfizer’s vaccine – which announced trial results last week – is the one she expects to have “most supply of most quickly”, then another being developed by AstraZeneca.

“Our planning in Scotland for roll-out and delivery of the vaccine are well advanced,” the first minister said.

“There are hurdles to overcome but there is every reason to be optimistic about this.”