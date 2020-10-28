REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: North-east records 28 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in past 24 hours

The Scottish Government has confirmed that one person has died from Covid-19 in Aberdeen since yesterday.
New data confirmed that 1,202 cases of the disease have been recorded in past 24 hours, 28 of these were detected in the north-east.
As of today, 1,117 people remain in hospital, of those 85 are being treated by NHS staff in intensive care units.
Since yesterday, a further 28 people have died bringing Scotland’s death toll to 2,754.
The number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to has risen to 60,403 with a total of 960,642 people having been tested. Of these people, 901,441 were confirmed negative.
A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 28 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,268.
