News / Local

Regional Breakdown: North-east records 172 more new cases of coronavirus

by Ana Da Silva
22/12/2020, 2:29 pm Updated: 22/12/2020, 2:33 pm
The NHS Grampian health board has recorded 172 new cases of coronavirus.

Across the country, 1,316 new cases were reported, compared to 1,504 yesterday.

There are currently 49 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases in the NHS Grampian health board have gone up by 172, which means the region has accounted for 6,580 positive tests.

There were 43 new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,045 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 60 of them were in intensive care.

