Regional Breakdown: North-east records 156 more new cases of coronavirus

NHS Grampian has recorded 156 new cases of coronavirus.

Across the country, 1,190 new cases were reported, compared to 1,316 yesterday.

There are currently 43 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, five of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases in the NHS Grampian health board area means the region has accounted for 6,736 positive tests.

There were 47 new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,025 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 56 of them were in intensive care.

Read more here