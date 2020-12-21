Regional Breakdown: North-east records 144 new cases of coronavirus

The NHS Grampian health board area has recorded 144 new cases of coronavirus – the highest daily increase in the area since the pandemic began.

However, this figure does not necessarily represent the reality in the area, as it may have been affected by a UK Government laboratory backlog.

The same issue has pushed up the statistics for Scotland as a whole.

Across the country, 1,504 new cases were reported, compared to 934 that were reported yesterday.

There are currently 53 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, eight of whom are in intensive care.

There were no new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours – though this comes with the usual caveat to say register offices are generally closed at weekends.

Across Scotland, 1,078 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 59 of them were in intensive care.

Read more here