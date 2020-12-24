Regional Breakdown: North-east records 128 new cases of coronavirus

NHS Grampian has recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus.

Across the country, 1,314 new cases were reported, compared to 1,316 yesterday.

There are currently 43 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Today’s Scottish Government figures will be the last to offer a breakdown by regions, with only be the total Scottish cases and the positivity rate until December 29.

On Tuesday, people can expect backdated figures for previous days.

There were 43 new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,008 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 56 of them were in intensive care.

