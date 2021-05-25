Regional breakdown: North-east marks a month since last Covid death

It has now been a full month since NHS Grampian recorded the death of a person with Covid-19, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

The most recent death recorded by the north-east health board was in Moray on April 25.

There is also a relatively low number of patients with Covid-19 in NHS Grampian hospitals, down from a recent peak of 17 on May 5 to six today.

A total of 11 new cases of the virus were reported in the region in the past 24 hours: six in Aberdeen city, two in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

First deaths in Scotland for 11 days

However, Scotland has recorded two deaths of people with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours – the first for 11 days, according to the latest figures.

The recent 10-day streak without any deaths of people with the virus was the longest since last summer.

In the past day, one death was recorded in Glasgow and a second in Falkirk.

There were 318 new cases of the virus recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, up five from yesterday’s total of 313.

Again, most of these cases were concentrated in the Central Belt, with Glasgow and Edinburgh reported the two highest totals.

Vaccine roll-out continues

Just over 29,000 second doses of the vaccine were given out in the past day, meaning around 34.4% of the total Scottish population have received both doses.

Additionally, 16,421 first doses were administered, bringing the percentage of the population to have received at least one dose of the vaccine to around 57.5%.

