Regional breakdown: No new deaths in north-east for two weeks as Scottish toll passes 10,000

NHS Grampian has now gone two weeks without any deaths of people with coronavirus, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

The most recent death recorded by Public Health Scotland in the health board area was on March 25, exactly two weeks ago today.

The milestone comes on the day it was announced Scotland has recorded more than 10,000 deaths linked to the virus.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificates of 9,997 people up to April 4.

Since then, six more deaths people who had tested positive for Covid in the past 28 days have been registered in the country – five yesterday, and one today.

The total of 10,000 deaths comes less than 13 months since the first recorded death of a coronavirus patient in Scotland on March 13 last year.

Case numbers

NHS Grampian has recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily total in the region so far this month.

However, the number of patients with the virus being treated in north-east hospitals remains relatively low at six, which is the second-lowest number since October 8 last year.

Across Scotland, 364 new cases have been registered, and the test positivity rate was down at 1.6%.

There were 21 people with Covid in intensive care around the country, which is the same number as yesterday, but 174 people in hospital overall, which is 18 fewer than yesterday.

Scotland gave out 21,137 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine yesterday, which is the second-highest daily total in the country so far.

This brings the number of people who have been given both doses of the vaccine past half a million, to 500,376.

Meanwhile, 14,889 first doses were administered, taking the total number with the initial dose to 2,608,831.

