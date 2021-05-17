Regional breakdown: No new Covid cases recorded in Moray for second day

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Moray for the second day in a row, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

Before Sunday, it had been a full month since a day passed without any new cases recorded in the region.

That month included a significant recent outbreak in Elgin, which led Nicola Sturgeon to confirm two days ago that Moray would remain in Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions for at least another week.

Over the past 24 hours, 15 new cases have been recorded in the NHS Grampian health board area, of which five were in Aberdeen City and 10 were in Aberdeenshire.

The number of people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid is 10, the same as yesterday and down from the recent peak of 17 on May 5.

Across Scotland, there were 161 new Covid cases recorded in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest total since May 5.

No new deaths were reported for the third day in a row, and the test positivity rate is at 1.6%.

There are 68 patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid, of whom three are being treated in intensive care.

Turning to the coronavirus vaccine roll-out, 15,455 people received their first dose in the past day, while 17,505 were given their second.

This means more than 55.5% of the entire Scottish population have been given their first dose, while around 30% have received both.

