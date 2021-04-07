Regional breakdown: No Covid deaths recorded in north-east for almost two weeks

The north-east has gone almost two weeks without recording any new deaths of people with coronavirus, the latest Scottish Government statistics show.

The last Covid death registered in the area was of a person in Aberdeen on March 25.

Across Scotland, there were five more people were registered as having died with the virus in the last 24 hours – the first deaths recorded since April 2, though register offices were closed over the Easter period.

There were seven people with the virus being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals yesterday, the same as yesterday.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde was the only health board in Scotland with more than five people with Covid in intensive care yesterday, though we know there are 21 ICU patients across the country.

NHS Grampian recorded 22 new cases of the virus yesterday, up from nine yesterday.

Scotland’s test positivity rate was down at 1.5%, which is lower than it has been than at any point since September 18.

Turning to the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, 16,116 people were given their first dose in the past 24 hours while 15,459 people received their second dose – more than twice the number that received theirs yesterday.

That means 2,593,932 people have had their first vaccine dose in Scotland, which is almost 47.5% of the country’s population, while 479,239 have had their second.

