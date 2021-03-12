Regional Breakdown: NHS Grampian hits two-week high in new daily Covid cases

NHS Grampian has recorded a two-week high in daily Covid cases, with 43 additional cases being recorded in the past 24 hours.

This is the third day in a row that the region has seen an increase, with numbers now reaching levels last seen in the final week of February.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show that 29 new cases were identified in Aberdeen City, with 11 in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

There are 15 patients with Covid currently being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals, the same number as yesterday.

This means the number is still at its lowest level since October 12.

Across Scotland, both the number of Covid patients in hospital generally and in intensive care specifically dropped, to 512 people and 38 people respectively.

The country reported 682 new cases of coronavirus, with 3.4% of all tests proving to be positive.

There were 17 additional deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Turning to the vaccine progress, 18,836 people received their first dose, which is an increase of more than 2,000 from yesterday’s figure.

Meanwhile, 7,967 people were given their second dose – down from yesterday – meaning 149,409 people across the country have now been fully inoculated against the virus.

