REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: NHS Grampian has recorded 45 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

NHS Grampian has recorded a further 45 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures bring the total of people, who have tested positive for the virus in Grampian, to 12, 954 since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 53 people are being treated with Covid in hospital, but there are no patients receiving intensive care for the virus.

The health board has also confirmed four more people have died since yesterday.

Covid-19 in Scotland

Across the whole of Scotland, there has been a further 830 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

There were 24,121 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 4.0% of these were positive.

A further 48 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been registered. Scotland’s death toll is now 6, 599.

In hospitals across the country, there are 1,499 Covid patients and 109 in intensive care.