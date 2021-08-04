Regional breakdown: New deaths reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Two furthur Covid deaths have been reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire within the last 24 hours.

A total of 13 deaths have been recorded in the 24 hours, taking the number of people who have died from coronavirus following a positive test to 7,965 .

Positive cases have jumped slightly to 1,271 from 1,016 with new cases in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire totaling 56 and 39 cases, respectively.

Scottish hospital figures show a decrease in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, 383 down from 406 yesterday. There has also been a reduction in the number of people in intensive care, 58 down from 62.

On the subject of vaccinations, 4,016,326 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, an increase of 2,114 from yesterday and 3,249,622 have received their second dose, a rise of 18,291.

NHS Grampian has administered two doses of a vaccine to nearly 61% of the population. This is set to rise as the Scottish Government look to start vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds. The government are currently waiting for the go-ahead from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.