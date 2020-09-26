REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: More than 700 positive Covid-19 cases across Scotland in single-day record

More than 700 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures reveal there a new single-day record of 714 cases.

A total of 27,232 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 26,518 on Friday.

This is 11.5% of newly-tested individuals, up from 9.5% the previous day.

Of the new cases, 290 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 91 in Lanarkshire and 113 in Lothian.

In Grampian, there have been 25 new cases recorded.

No deaths of confirmed Covid-19 patients have been recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities remains at 2,510.

Over the last week, as new restrictions have been brought in as a result of an increase of cases, there have been 101,243 tests reported.