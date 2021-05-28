Regional breakdown: More than 600 new Scottish Covid cases in a day for first time in two months

Scotland has recorded more than 600 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time in more than two months, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

There were 641 new cases reported, the highest daily figure since March 25 and almost 100 cases more than the previous May peak of 546 two days ago.

The new cases were heavily concentrated in three Central Belt health board areas: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which recorded 233, NHS Lothian, which recorded 132, and NHS Lanarkshire, which recorded 104.

Together the cases in those three regions constituted almost 75% of new cases in Scotland in the past day.

Two new deaths of people with coronavirus were also reported in the country, while the number of patients with Covid in Scottish hospitals increased by seven to 90.

Of those patients, six were being treated in intensive care – an increase of two from yesterday.

Local cases

NHS Grampian recorded 11 new cases in the past day, which is roughly consistent with the numbers reported there for the past two weeks.

Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire each had five new cases, while Moray had one.

Six people with coronavirus are currently being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals.

Vaccine roll-out

More than 20,000 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given out in Scotland in the past day, for the first time since April 3.

There were 21,244 people who received their first dose in the past 24 hours, while 28,721 second doses were administered.

That takes the total number of people who have been given both doses of the vaccine in Scotland to 1,971,006.

