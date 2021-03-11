Regional Breakdown: Lowest number of north-east Covid patients in five months

The number of people in north-east hospitals with coronavirus has reached its lowest point in five months, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

There were 15 people being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals yesterday, the lowest number since October 12.

However, NHS Grampian recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase in more than a fortnight.

The government’s statistics show that the last time the daily total exceeded 40 was February 24.

Across Scotland, 591 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the second highest increase in the past two weeks after yesterday’s total of 691.

There was positive news from Scottish hospitals, though, as the total number of Covid patients also reached its lowest point in almost five months – with the same being true of numbers in the country’s intensive care units.

There were 556 people being treated with Covid in Scottish hospitals yesterday, of whom 42 were in intensive care.

Both of those numbers are lower than they have been at any point since October 13.

The country’s test positivity rate yesterday was 2.5%, the joint-lowest percentage since October 18 and part of a clear downward trend.

Turning to the vaccination roll-out, 16,642 people were given their first dose, which is down from yesterday’s figure.

This brings the total number across Scotland who have received their first dose to 1,825,800.

Meanwhile, 8,673 received their second dose, also slightly down from yesterday.

This brings the number of people who have been fully inoculated in Scotland to 141,433.

