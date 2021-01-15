Regional breakdown: Four new deaths in north-east as Scotland records 2,160 new cases

Four more deaths of people with coronavirus from the north-east have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Three deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire and one in Aberdeen.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, this raises their case count to 166 and 129 respectively.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the fifth-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 162 newly reported.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 2,160 with 61 deaths recorded – three fewer than yesterday.

There are currently 127 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 13 in intensive care.

Across Scotland, 1,860 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 141 of them are in intensive care.

