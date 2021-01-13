Regional breakdown: Five new deaths in north-east as Scotland records 1,949 new cases

The north-east has recorded a further five deaths of people with Covid-19 in the past day

The two reported in Aberdeenshire and three in the city of Aberdeen.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire’s recorded deaths raise the authorities’ total count by 65 and 80 respectively.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show NHS Grampian had the fourth-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 166 newly reported.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 1,949, and 79 deaths were recorded – 14 fewer than yesterday.

There are currently 113 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 15 in intensive care.

Across Scotland, 1,794 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 134 of them are in intensive care.

