Regional breakdown: Fewer than 100 Covid patients in Scotland for first time in almost seven months

Fewer than 100 people are in hospital with Covid in Scotland for the first time in almost seven months, the latest Scottish Government statistics have revealed.

The figures show there were 93 patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid yesterday, a decrease of 17 from yesterday and the first time the number has fallen below 100 since September 26.

The number of people being treated in NHS Grampian, however, remained at six, which is the same reported each day since Monday.

The north-east health board recorded 21 new cases of coronavirus in the past day, which is roughly consistent with the numbers from the past week.

That includes three new cases in Aberdeenshire, seven in Aberdeen City, and 11 in Moray.

Moray’s total number of cases in the past seven days per 100,000 population is 41.74, which is the fourth highest among all of Scotland’s local authorities.

Across Scotland, there were three deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and 12 people are currently in intensive care.

There were 231 new cases reported across the country, 42 fewer than yesterday.

Scotland set a new record for second vaccine doses, with 50,576 receiving theirs.

That is 188 more than the previous record, which was set yesterday, which means the total number of people who have had both jags currently stands at 898,231.

Meanwhile, 2,600 people were given their first dose, bringing the total number of people who have had a single shot in Scotland to 2,755,175.

Read more

Inspectors order improved cleaning, handwashing and Covid testing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Aberdeen council chiefs to ‘carefully monitor’ staff workload amid Covid-19 strain