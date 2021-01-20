Regional Breakdown: Eight new deaths in north-east as number of people in Scottish hospitals with Covid passes 2,000

Eight people in the north-east have been reported to have died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows seven people in the city of Aberdeen and one person in Aberdeenshire died with the virus.

The figures come as 152 new cases were reported in the area served by NHS Grampian, the third-highest amount for a health board in Scotland today.

However, the area has seen a further drop in people who are in hospital with Covid-19, from 121 yesterday to 114 today.

Across Scotland as a whole, 2,003 people who recently tested positive for the virus are currently in hospital, breaking the 2,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began.

There were 1,656 new cases recorded around the country, appearing to continue an overall downward trend since the peak in the first week of the new year.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 92 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid.

